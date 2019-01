CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Transportation has thousands of workers crisscrossing the state to keep roads clear during winter weather.

As of 2:30pm, we have 1,089 crews out statewide. Give them room to work. These images from https://t.co/ulNKKYsusD show conditions in Lima, Bluffton, and Mansfield. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/TgjD2emzoL — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) January 19, 2019

ODOT has a list of trouble spots it is keeping an eye on:

IR-90 eastbound, between SR-44 and SR-528

IR 90 @ Fairfield Ave.

IR 271 @ Medina Line Road

IR 271 @ IR 77

IR 480 @ Old Mill Rd

Steels Corners Rd. @ Mud Brook

SR 225 @ Berlin Reservoir

IR 76 @ Mahoning/Portage County Line

SR711 @ US 422

SR 11 @ Mahoning/Columbiana County Line

IR 77 @ Stark/Tuscarawas County Line

IR 90 @ PA state line