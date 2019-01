CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Transportation is treating roads ahead of a winter storm that will impact most people in Northeast Ohio this weekend.

They’ll have plenty of work to do once the snow starts falling, but they are doing what they can before it does to keep us as safe as possible on the roads.

As of 9am, we have 1,000 crews out, statewide. This plow is on US 33 near the Logan/Union County line. Please adjust your driving to the conditions and give our crews room to work. You can find live traffic information at https://t.co/ulNKKYsusD. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/JReNYzJ6Oz — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) January 19, 2019

ODOT has a list of trouble spots it is already keeping an eye on:

IR-90 eastbound, between SR-44 and SR-528

IR 90 @ Fairfield Ave.

IR 271 @ Medina Line Road

IR 271 @ IR 77

IR 480 @ Old Mill Rd

Steels Corners Rd. @ Mud Brook

SR 225 @ Berlin Reservoir

IR 76 @ Mahoning/Portage County Line

SR711 @ US 422

SR 11 @ Mahoning/Columbiana County Line

IR 77 @ Stark/Tuscarawas County Line

IR 90 @ PA state line