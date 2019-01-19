Jefferson principal pays ticket, superintendent apologizes for removing police officer from school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARREN, Ohio - A school principal has paid a $250 ticket for parking in a handicap area and the district’s superintendent has apologized for removing the school resource officer ,who issued her the ticket, from the building.

The Warren Municipal Court docket shows Jefferson K-8 Principal Carrie Boyer paid the ticket Friday, 10 days after it was issued by Officer Adam Chinchic.

Also the superintendent released the following statement in part.

“I would like to extend my sincere apology and regret to officer Adam Chinchic and his colleagues at the Warren Police Department for my decision to have him removed from Jefferson PK-8 School by district officials on Tuesday, January 8,” superintendent Steve Chiaro stated in a press release sent to Fox 8.

The release further states Chiaro met with several Warren city officials Friday including Warren Police Chief Eric Merkel and Capt. Jeff Cole.

“Through positive dialogue and conversations between both the patrolmen’s union last week and city officials today, I believe this situation could have been handled by utilizing a chain of command, which will be our process in addressing any and all concerns we may have moving forward,” the press release states.

Police officials say Chinchic had warned Boyer two times , not to park in the striped area next to the handicap spaces . When he saw her vehicle parked in the area a third time he issued her a ticket.

Shortly after he gave her the ticket, the school superintendent had him removed from the building. He has now been reassigned to patrol.

Police union officials immediately began asking for an apology.

Warren Patrol Officer Mike Stabile, a police union representative, says officers plan to attend the next board of education meeting.

“It is a small step toward healing a wound that runs deep,” Stabile told Fox 8. “ The union does appreciate the written apology, but still wants a personal one to Officer Chinchic. We still believe that the principal should apologize also. The officer is still assigned to uniform patrol, as we hope to meet this week with the police administration to work his assignment out.”

Warren City Law Director Greg Hicks has said he felt the officer acted properly.

See previous coverage on this story by watching the video above.