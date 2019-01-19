FOX 8 viewer shares impressive photos of empty shelves at Canton Walmart

CANTON, Ohio — Residents around the area didn’t waste any time preparing for this weekend’s snow storm and that includes folks down in Canton.

Paige Cordes wrote about her experience on Facebook and shared some pretty impressive photos showing the empty shelves at Walmart.

She told FOX 8 she couldn’t believe it as she walked down the aisles. She said there was barely any milk or meats left. The produce section was picked over too.

And it seems check out wasn’t any better. She said she waited in line for about twenty minutes.

Despite the chaos, she gives credit to the staff who was trying to restock as fast as possible.