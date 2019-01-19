Everything you need to know about this weekend’s winter storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Northeast Ohio is under a winter storm warning this weekend. Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know about the storm.

TIMING AND SNOW POTENTIAL

Snow starts late Saturday morning and continues through midnight. Expect difficult travel in the afternoon. Snow shifts east through sunrise Sunday.

The element we will be watching will be the position of the “milder air” across the southern counties. This could significantly reduce the snowfall around New Philadelphia. Heaviest snow corridor will be between Millersburg, Canton, Akron, Wooster and Youngstown.

Here is a look at potential snow totals, but use the ranges as a guide. Try not to fixate on the specific numbers for each individual location. Note that these changes take into account the position of the storm along with the increased speed of the storm.

**Get weather updates**

It will also be very cold. Wind chills will be dropping into the single digits Sunday early with below zero wind chills by late Sunday evening

CLEVELAND SNOW PLAN

Officials said the city will be primarily focusing on plowing the main roads to make sure they are passable. They will continue plowing until the snow seems to subside.

The city said they will begin servicing residential roads once the main roads are considered passable. However, once snow accumulations “picks up” workers will return to servicing the main roads.

All residential streets should be completely serviced within 48 hours of the storm’s end, but officials believe these roads will be serviced prior to then.

City employees will be working 24 hours a day to maintain safe roads. Cleveland also has 15,000 tons of salt on hand and is accepting additional shipments Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Cleveland police said their priority this weekend is “safety first.”

ODOT

The Ohio Department of Transportation says it has 553,000 tons of salt ready for its crews to fight snow and ice this weekend. Twelve-hour shifts will last until roads are clear. ODOT has one very important reminder: Please give crews plenty of room to work.

Our crews are loading up trucks with salt & checking equipment. We have 553,000 tons of salt ready for our crews to use to fight snow and ice this weekend. 12-hour shifts begin tonight & will last until roads are clear. Please give our crews plenty of room to work. #ODOTWinter pic.twitter.com/UFjJeQlVSd — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) January 18, 2019

With snow in the forecast this weekend, check out these winter driving tips before traveling. If you must travel in winter weather, visit https://t.co/WuAPk5PDHZ for real-time traffic conditions from the Ohio Department of Transportation. pic.twitter.com/pWLjkOK0oZ — Ohio State Patrol (@OSHP) January 19, 2019

CLOSINGS

Some weekend classes and activities have been canceled, along with some church services.

You'll find a complete and updated list all weekend, right here.

PARKING BANS

Some cities have issued snow parking bans ahead of the storm. We will keep updating THIS LIST for you all weekend, so you can see if your city is included.

SNOW EMERGENCIES

When road conditions turn dangerous, sheriff’s offices in Northeast Ohio will issue snow emergencies and temporarily close roads.

Here is what the levels mean, according to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Drivers are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Drivers should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

COVERAGE

Andre, Scott and Melissa will all be here Saturday, tracking the storm on-air, online and on our Facebook page, Twitter, and Instagram.

So stay with us for the very latest.