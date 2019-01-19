Winter Storm Live Blog: Cancellations, delays, road conditions updates
Emergency crews remind citizens to be safe on the roads after multiple accidents in Girard

GIRARD, Ohio — Emergency crews have been busy Saturday helping citizens during the winter storm.

Girard firefighters said on Facebook that they have assisted with multiple accidents on the roads.

“Multiple accidents are being reported and the roads have deteriorated to the point that local and state agencies can no longer keep up,” they wrote in their post.

Officials remind citizens to stay inside and try not to be on the road, however if “it is absolutely imperative that you drive in this storm please do so with total regard.”

They also said to be say and reach out to emergency personnel if you need them.