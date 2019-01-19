Canal Fulton officers go above and beyond to help disabled man in need of groceries

CANAL FULTON, Ohio — Some area police officers are being credited for their act of kindness on this snowy Saturday.

According to a Facebook post, officers from Canal Fulton and Lawrence Township were called to a disabled man’s home where they learned that his van had broken down and he had no way to get groceries before the storm hit. The officers then jumped into action and decided to go grocery shopping for him.

The post went on to say, “Even though police officer jobs are temporary in life, if they do good deeds, their work there will last forever.”

Great job, guys!