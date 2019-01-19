20-year-old killed in Canton crash

CANTON, Ohio – The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 20-year-old Saturday.

Around 12:30 a.m., troopers responded to the area of 12th Street near the intersection of Spring Valley Avenue.

According to a press release, troopers report the driver of a Toyota Camry lost control while traveling uphill, then drove off the side of the roadway and hit the end of a guardrail.

The driver, 20-year-old Kiel Dumas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

Perry Township Police Department and Perry Township Fire Department/EMS assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol at the scene.