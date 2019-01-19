2 charged in connection with 17 Lorain County car thefts

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio – Two men face charges in connection with 17 thefts from unlocked cars in Lorain County.

The Lorain County Sheriff reports those thefts happened in Lagrange, Penfield and Wellington Townships since October 2018.

Through tips from the public, deputies started tracking suspects in the crimes.

Two people were arrested this week.

The U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 24-year-old Kyle Billick on January 17th.

19-year-old John Gray also facces charges.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is looking for more information on these crimes.

If you can help call (440)323-1212.