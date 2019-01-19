Winter Storm Live Blog: Cancellations, delays, road conditions updates
LIVE BLOG: Winter storm impact on Northeast Ohio
Weekend closings
Winter Storm impact: Northeast Ohio communities issue parking bans

2 charged in connection with 17 Lorain County car thefts

Posted 1:52 pm, January 19, 2019, by , Updated at 02:13PM, January 19, 2019

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio – Two men face charges in connection with 17 thefts from unlocked cars in Lorain County.

The Lorain County Sheriff reports those thefts happened in Lagrange, Penfield and Wellington Townships since October 2018.

Through tips from the public, deputies started tracking suspects in the crimes.

Two people were arrested this week.

The U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 24-year-old Kyle Billick on January 17th.

Kyle Billick, Courtesy: Lorain County Sheriff’s Office

19-year-old John Gray also facces charges.

John Gray, Courtesy: Lorain County Sheriff’s Office

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is looking for more information on these crimes.

If you can help call (440)323-1212.