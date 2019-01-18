Woman shot to death while walking dog in McGowan Park; police looking for gunman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that left a 58-year-old woman dead in the McGowan Park area Thursday night.

According to police, officers responded to the area at 7 p.m. to reports of shots fired.

They were flagged down by witnesses, and the victim was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Sheila Wallace, of Cleveland.

Officers learned that Wallace was found by witnesses walking in the area and that a small dog, determined to belong to her, was also found.

No witnesses of the actual shooting have been located.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464.