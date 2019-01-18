× Woman shot, killed while walking dog was Cleveland Clinic employee

CLEVELAND– A woman who was shot and killed while walking her dog was an employee of the Cleveland Clinic.

Witnesses found Sheila Wallace, 58, in McGowan Park, off of West 123rd Street, at about 7 p.m. and flagged down police. She suffered a gunshot wound to the head. None of them saw the actual shooting.

Wallace worked as an administrative assistant at the Clinic’s Heart and Vascular Institute for 11 years.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our caregiver. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues at this time,” the Cleveland Clinic said in a statement on Friday.

There will be counselors on site to support those who worked with her.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-5464.