Woman says yes to Cinderella proposal from boyfriend in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND – After almost nine years together, one couple got a fairy tale start to their happily ever after.

Kevin Hoag, 29, and Ashley Troche, 27, of Parma had been dating since February 1, 2010 and, after almost nine years together, Kevin wanted to make Ashley his bride. However, he knew Ashley did not surprise easily.

“The big question was ‘how should I surprise her?’” Kevin told FOX 8.

Kevin said he knew he would have to work hard to get a proposal past her, since the two worked together and Ashley had frequent access to his emails and agendas.

A friend reached out to Kevin, offering the couple tickets to see Cinderella at the Connor Palace theatre in Playhouse Square, leading to his big Cinderella-themed proposal.

“Everyone wanted to help since we have been together so long,” Kevin explained, “And, because everyone wanted to help [the proposal] grew into this big thing.”

Kevin then reached out to a horse drawn carriage company in the downtown area, as well as Playhouse Square to help make Ashley’s night magical.

Playhouse Square reportedly helped him coordinate with VIP parking, police and the city to ensure the carriage could be right outside when the couple exited the theatre. Kevin told FOX 8 that he knew as soon as Ashley saw the carriage she’d want to take a photo of the horse and fall right into his trap.

Unfortunately, the Cleveland-based carriage company had to cancel last minute and on Friday Kevin reached out to Whispery Pines Percherons Carriage Rides & Logging out of Kingsville, Ohio. The company agreed to help Kevin and met with him on Monday to finalize plans, as well as install a camera to capture the big moment.

Wednesday night, the couple got their fairy tale; Ashley fell right into Kevin’s “trap.”

When they exited the theatre Ashley ran to the horse and asked their friends to take a photo of her and Kevin. After that photo, Kevin got down on one knee, pulled out a ring the he had custom designed and asked Ashley to marry him. She said yes!

“I was so surprised,” Ashley said, “And I don’t surprise easily.”

Then the two rode off in the carriage, accompanied by professional photographer Tom Hollins, to see the beautiful sights of downtown Cleveland and take their first photos as fiancées.