Winter Storm Warning: The latest on timing, and snow potential

A winter storm warning will go into effect at midnight and last until 4 a.m. Monday for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Medina, Summit, Portage and Trumbull counties.

A winter storm warning will go into effect at midnight and last until 10 a.m. Sunday for Stark, Erie, Huron, Richland, Ashland, Wayne and Holmes counties.

Snow starts late Saturday morning and continues through midnight. Snow shifts east through sunrise Sunday.

The element we will be watching will be the position of the “milder air” across the southern counties. This could significantly reduce the snowfall around New Philadelphia. Heaviest snow corridor will be between Millersburg, Canton, Akron, Wooster and Youngstown.

Here is our snowfall forecast for the weekend snowfall. (SUBJECT TO CHANGE -- stay tuned for the latest daily as this snowstorm event nears.)

Use the ranges as a guide. Try not to fixate on the specific numbers for each individual location. Note that these changes take into account the position of storm along with the increased speed of the storm.

Wind chills will be dropping into the single digits Sunday early with below zero wind chills by late Sunday evening

Lake effect snow in spots Sunday and temperatures will be in the lower teens with below zero wind chills. MLK Day will be the coldest day next week with temperatures starting out around zero and highs in the upper single digits to low teen. Stay warm!

