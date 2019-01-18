‘Unsolved Mysteries’ comes back to life with Netflix reboot

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — “Unsolved Mysteries” is coming back to life thanks to a Netflix reboot.

The online streaming service made the announcement this week and also shared some exciting details about what fans can expect.

Neflix says the show is being revived by the original creators along with the producers of “Stranger Things.”

They went on to say, “This modern take on the classic series will maintain the chilling feeling viewers loved about the original, while also telling the stories through the lens of a premium Netflix documentary series. Each episode will focus on one mystery and once again will look to viewers to help aid investigators in closing the book on long outstanding cases.”

The series will have 12 episodes.

It’s unclear who will take over for beloved actor Robert Stack.