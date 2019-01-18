Live: I-90 back open; video shows worker jump as semi pulls live wire from burning utility pole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A terrifying ordeal for a utility worker on a cherry picker along I-90.

A power pole caught on fire just before 3:30 a.m. near E. 152nd St. I-90 was closed in both directions from Eddy Rd. to E. 156th St.

The interstate has since been reopened in both directions.

It continued to burn until it snapped around 5:15 a.m.

A utility worker was working on the wires when a semi drove by pulling the wires from the dangling section of the pole.

The worker jumped out of the way and was not hurt.

