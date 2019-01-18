× State of emergency declared in Pennsylvania ahead of winter storm

HARRISBURG, Penns. — Governor Tom Wolf has declared a state of emergency for Pennsylvania ahead of this weekend’s expected winter storm.

According to the Governor’s office, the declaration will allow for increased assistance with storm-related needs. There will also be restrictions and a ban on all commercial traffic, including buses on most interstates and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

“We want to be aggressive in managing this storm, during which snowfall rates could exceed one to two inches per hour,” Governor Wolf said. “Our top concern is the safety of residents. If you do not have to travel during the storm, please avoid it. Please heed warnings from emergency responders and personnel, and remember to check on your neighbors, especially the elderly.”

The commercial vehicle ban will be in place from noon Saturday to noon Sunday.

Motorists are urged to use caution during the storm and postpone travel if possible.

For more information on safe winter travel, an emergency kit checklist and PennDOT’s winter operations , visit PennDOT.gov/winter. Additional winter driving and other highway safety information is available at PennDOT.gov/safety.