× Show Info: January 19, 2019

Perfectly Imperfect Produce

Imagine this. Fresh and affordable produce delivered to your door. That’s exactly what Perfectly Imperfect Produce is. You can save 20% off your first box by using the code FRESHSTART19. www.PerfectlyImperfectProduce.com

Indoor Weekend Fun

It’s a busy a weekend at the I-X Center! The NARI Home Improvement Show is underway. It runs through Sunday. www.remodelohio.org The Progressive Cleveland Boat Show is also at the I-X Center. It’s here through Monday. www.clevelandboatshow.com

Delicious Dessert!

Natalie sampled something sweet from a new business called Oh Fuudge! Oh Fuudge will be at several events in February. You can learn more by clicking here.

Distill Table

Chef Eddie Tancredi from Distill Table stopped by to share a recipe. Distill Table is located on Madison Avenue in Lakewood. www.distilltable.com