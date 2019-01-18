× President Trump making ‘major announcement’ about shutdown, border security Saturday afternoon

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Trump will be making a ‘major announcement’ on Saturday afternoon about the government shutdown and border security.

He said on Twitter Friday that the announcement will be made at 3 p.m. from the White House.

I will be making a major announcement concerning the Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border, and the Shutdown, tomorrow afternoon at 3 P.M., live from the @WhiteHouse. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2019

The government has been shut down for nearly a month, making this the longest government shutdown in history.

The president is insisting on $5 billion for the border wall, but legislation for that does not have support from Congress.

President Trump told congressional leaders earlier this month that the partial government shutdown could go on for months or years, but he didn’t think it would continue that long. He also said he could officially declare a national emergency to build a border wall but that he wanted to try to negotiate the wall with Congress.

The shutdown has already impacted 800,000 federal workers, many of whom are furloughed and not getting paid.

