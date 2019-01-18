Preparing for winter storm: Weekend closings coming in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Closings are coming in ahead of this weekend's expected winter storm.

Northeast Ohio will be under a winter storm warning beginning at midnight. Heavy snow is expected, at times, with snow starting late Saturday morning.

Some schools with weekend classes and activities, along with churches are canceling.

Cleveland State University tweeted Friday night, "Due to anticipated snow/weather conditions, all classes will be canceled on Saturday, January 19, 2019."

