Parma man and his mom appear in court after missing Iowa teen found

CLEVELAND-- A Parma man and his mother appeared in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Friday morning for their involvement in a missing persons case.

Stephen Davis, 21, and Laurie Metot, 49, are charged with interference with custody.

A 16-year-old girl from Colesburg, Iowa was last seen on Jan. 4 and reported missing by her grandparents. She was located in Parma on Wednesday.

Details of how the teen traveled to Ohio were not released.

The judge set bond for Davis and Metot at $5,000. Both were ordered to have no contact with the victim. Upon release, they will be monitored by GPS.