Pair of cats still looking for furever home after 657 days at shelter

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — Two very cute and cuddly cats are still waiting for their furever home at the Portage Animal Protective League.

According to a Facebook post, Daisy-Doo and Peak-a-Boo have been at the shelter for 657 days.

The Executive Director says the mom and son duo arrived almost two years ago and needed some time to socialize and feel safe.

Now they’re completely different cats who love to play and be around people.

Daisy is six-years-old and Peak is three years old. Both are altered, caught up on all their shots and tested negative for FIV and Felv.

The shelter hopes the pair can be adopted out together.