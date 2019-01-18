× New details on ticket sales for MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– We’re learning more about the Cleveland Indians’ plans for selling tickets to the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

The Futures Game and celebrity softball game are scheduled for July 7, with the Home Run Derby on July 8 and the All-Star Game on July 9.

Current season ticket holders with full or half-season packages in 2018 will be able to purchase tickets to all of the All-Star events, an Indians spokesman confirmed.

New season ticket holders with full or half-season packages must make a deposit on 2020 season tickets in order to get the same opportunity.

Those with the 20-game ticket plan will have the chance to get tickets to the All-Star Game or the Home Run Derby, if they commit to renewing in 2020.

Exactly when these tickets will go on sale is not known at this time.

It’s the first time Cleveland has hosted the Midsummer Classic since 1997.

