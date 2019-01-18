Man attending stranger’s bachelor party receives nationwide support as weekend kicks off

LUDLOW, Vt. — One man’s bachelor party has gone viral after a stranger who received an invitation accidentally raised thousands of dollars to attend the event.

Will Novak, 35, of Mesa, Arizona received an email invitation to Angelo’s bachelor party on January 7, however he didn’t actually know the groom and received the evite thanks to a typo.

Novak immediately replied, explaining the error, but he joked he’d come anyway and, to his surprise, the guys hosting the party took him up on it.

He then set up a GoFundMe to raise the $750 or so he would need for the trip however the fundraiser reached over $4,000 in just a few days. Novak said that the additional funds raised will go to Angelo and his bride-to-be, who are also expecting their first child.

Thursday Novak boarded a plane to Boston to attend #AngelosBachelorParty, which is now trending on Twitter, and enjoy an 80’s themed ski trip in Vermont.

✔️All my bags are packed.

✔️Checked into flight on @americanair (with some awesome swag they sent!)

✔️listened to @AndrewWK to get pumped up. I am ready for the journey.#AngelosBachelorParty pic.twitter.com/d4WRwwDz0Y — Will Novak (@WillNovak13) January 18, 2019

Now, social media users are watching intently monitoring his journey.

Novak said on Twitter that people asked him “are you the bachelor party guy?” as he boarded his flight. He also said that people asked him to take selfies and even members of the flight crew were asking about Angelo’s party.

But the craziness didn’t stop there. When Novak landed his rental car was upgraded to a Maserati!

Enterprise told Novak via Twitter, “We’re so happy we could help get you on the road in style and be a part of this amazing adventure, Will!”

We’re so happy we could help get you on the road in style and be a part of this amazing adventure, Will! We hope you and the guys enjoy cruising around in your @Maserati_HQ rental! #angelosbachelorparty — Enterprise (@Enterprise) January 18, 2019

He even stopped by a brewery in Everett, Massachusetts to stock up on some drinks for the big bash.

Looks like @WillNovak13 is all stocked up for #angelosbachelorparty! Nice to meet you Will. Have a blast this weekend. pic.twitter.com/0KNPzGN6n1 — Night Shift Brewing (@NightShiftBeer) January 18, 2019

“What a day! Who would’ve thought we’d be loading up @ NightShiftBeer in a @ maserati_hq?! Drive carefully @ WillNovak13. Precious cargo in there,” the brewery said on Twitter.

What a day! Who would’ve thought we’d be loading up @NightShiftBeer in a @maserati_hq?! Drive carefully @WillNovak13. Precious cargo in there. pic.twitter.com/d6npsvHRVt — Night Shift Brewing (@NightShiftBeer) January 19, 2019

And, if that wasn’t enough, the Governor of Vermont, Phil Scott, also reached out the Novak, sending his best wishes to the bachelor party, Angelo and his bride-to-be.

.@WillNovak13 please extend my congratulations to Angelo and his bride-to-be on their wedding! It’s always great when new people visit #Vermont. I hope you all have a fun weekend. Be safe and enjoy the snow! – Phil #thinkVT #angelosbachelorparty — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) January 17, 2019

Meanwhile, local businesses near the Okemo Mountain are offering to host events for Angelo’s party. One bar is offering drink specials and the ski resort says they can’t wait for the guys to hit the slopes.

A nationwide jewelry company also said they’re providing cuff links for Novak and all of Angelo’s groomsmen “for the big day.”

Currently, the internet is waiting for Novak and Angelo to meet in person and watching in anticipation as their big ski adventure kicks off.

You can follow their journey by using #AngelosBachelorParty on Twitter. It’s sure to be a wild one.

