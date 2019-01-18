× Johnsonville recalls cartons of frozen Cheddar Cheese & Bacon Grillers

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis.– Johnsonville announced on Friday a recall on its frozen and boxed products, Cheddar Cheese & Bacon Grillers. The company said on its website that the frozen pork patties may contain small, black pieces of rubber.

There have been three incidents reported; however, Johnsonsville said there have been no known or confirmed illnesses or injuries associated with the product.

The company said the recall is limited to the 24 oz. boxed packages of Johnsonville Cheddar Cheese & Bacon Grillers with one of three ‘Best Flavor By’ dates and an EST number:

07/24/2019 and an EST 34225

08/13/2019 and an EST 34225

08/14/2019 and an EST 34225

Johnsonville said the product was shipped to retail locations in 31 states; no other products are affected.

The company is working with retail outlets to remove the affected products from stores.

If you have purchased one of the recalled products, you’re asked to not consume it; if you believe you have purchased one of the recalled products or have any additional questions, you’re asked to call or text Johnsonville’s consumer relations team at 1-888-556-2728 or complete a brief form in the ‘Contact Us’ section of Johnsonville’s website.

