I-Team: How many local snow plows are down for repair?

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating how many area plow trucks will be out of service for repairs instead of clearing your roads for this weekend’s snowstorm.

Cleveland City Hall says earlier this week nearly a quarter of city plows were down for maintenance or repairs.

But Friday, the Public Works Director said most of the work needed was minor, and mechanics have been working to get the plows back in service.

Michael Cox said, "So, we're confident we have enough vehicles in our fleet to get the job done." Cox added, Cleveland will have enough plows to cover every route.

The I-Team reviewed some work orders from trucks that had been down. Some trucks had minor needs such as routine fluids. Other work orders showed a hydraulic problem, a conveyor chain broken and more.

The city said most of the problems were expected to be fixed within 24 hours of the work orders.

Cox also said, "We have to have ‘em fixed. When you use these trucks 24 hours a day, a lot’s going to happen. A lot of hydraulics go. A lot of bump and grind going on there.”

A few years ago, the I-Team revealed a large number of city snow plow equipment spending more time in the shop for repair than on the roads.

But over the last couple of years, Cleveland has spent big bucks buying a lot of new equipment.

Meantime, Akron says all of its snow equipment is up and running.

We also checked with the Ohio Department of Transportation. ODOT says it has spare trucks and spare equipment so it can keep a full force on the highways.

ODOT mechanics will also work 12-hour shifts around the storm to keep repairs going if needed during the peak times for clearing away the snow and ice.

