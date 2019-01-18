× Free tickets to Cleveland zoo, Ohio State sporting events for furloughed federal workers

CLEVELAND — Furloughed federal employees in Ohio are being offered free admission to the Cleveland and Columbus zoos and Ohio State sporting events.

Cleveland Metroparks announced Friday that it’s offering all federal employees free entry to the zoo on Mondays for the duration of the partial government shutdown.

Beginning Monday, January 21, all federal employees and their families can enter the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for free with their federal government I.D. This The offer is an extension of free Mondays at the zoo which provides all residents of Cuyahoga County and Hinckley Township free entry each Monday.

Meanwhile, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said furloughed employees can present their federal ID or badge at the ticket booth and receive free admission for as long as the government shutdown continues.

Furloughed employees can get in free to a men’s basketball game Friday night between Ohio State and Maryland at Value City Arena in Columbus. Two free tickets also are being offered for Ohio State women’s basketball, men’s ice hockey, wrestling, women’s gymnastics and men’s lacrosse.

The city of Columbus says the Department of Utilities will waive penalties for furloughed city residents if they make minimum monthly payments. Those residents should call or visit the utility department.

