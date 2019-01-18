CLEVELAND, Oh -- Pieces of Eight featuring the Lakeside Brass is celebrating 40 years of performing in Northeast Ohio. What started out as a group of high school friends playing in a garage has continued for four decades. Click here to learn more about Pieces of Eight.
Fox 8 Jukebox: Pieces of Eight
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Matthew Alec and the Soul Electric
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Saint Joseph Academy Chorale
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Solon High School Madrigals
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Western Reserve Suzuki School
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Beachwood High School Orchestra Chamber Ensemble
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Royal Ringers from Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Campus International School Chamber Orchestra
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Northern Lights from Eastlake North High School
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Travis ‘Moonchild’ Haddix
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Sunset Harmony
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Blues Meets Girl
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Emily Hackett