Family says they will ‘get justice’ for woman shot, killed while walking dog in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Family of Sheila Wallace, the woman who was shot and killed while walking her dog in Cleveland Thursday night, says they will get justice for her.

Wallace’s daughter told FOX 8, “She was our rock, an incredible mom to not only us, her kids, but to so many more. We are inconsolable at the moment. And we will get justice for her. The only comfort we have is knowing she loved Jesus and that she’s okay where she is.”

The family says Wallace’s dog, Winston, is fine and staying with them.

Police said witnesses found Wallace, 58, in the area of McGowan Avenue and West 123rd Street at about 7 p.m. Thursday and flagged down police. She suffered a gunshot wound to the head. None of them saw the actual shooting.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering up to $2,500 for information which leads to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible.

If you would like to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers, you can call 216-252-7463 or go to 25crime.com.

Wallace worked as an administrative assistant at the Cleveland Clinic’s Heart and Vascular Institute for 11 years.

She was also a member of the Bluecoats, where she served as a member, instructor and volunteer. She was a color guard from 1978-1980.

