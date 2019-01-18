× Elyria man facing 17 child porn-related charges

ELYRIA, Ohio– An Elyria man is behind bars following a child pornography investigation.

Elyria police, FBI agents and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force searched the home of Brian Louk, 58, on Homer Court Friday morning.

They found video and still images of children and toddlers engaged in sexual activity with adults, according to police. Louk also admitted to downloading the photos.

Louk is charged with 17 counts of pandering sexually oriented materials involving a minor. He was taken to the Lorain County Jail, where he’s being held without bond until his appearance in Elyria Municipal Court.