Eight charged for armed home invasion in Parma

PARMA, Ohio– Six men and two teens are facing charges for an armed home invasion in Parma.

A group of suspects kicked in the door of a house on Snow Road on Nov. 11. Police said they robbed a couple and their 7-year-old daughter, then fled in two vehicles.

Parma police pursued the suspects. One man, identified at Tyrell Taylor, 19, bailed from a car and was arrested, according to police. The driver, 19-year-old Tyrese Taylor, crashed in the Speedway parking lot at State and Snow roads and fled on foot. He was taken into custody a few hours later.

On Nov. 16, detectives and the SWAT team executed a search warrant in the case on Fulton Avenue in Cleveland. That’s where they arrested 28-year-old Lellys Colon.

With the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, five more suspects were caught: Kevin Walker, 28; David Anderson IV, 18; Cardiere Turner, 19; and two 17-year-old males. All the suspects are from Cleveland. They are being held on charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and abduction.

Parma police emphasized this was not a random home invasion. The house was targeted.