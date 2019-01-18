Devon Still says daughter, Leah, remains cancer-free

CINCINNATI — After three years of battling cancer, Leah Still, the daughter of former Bengals defensive tackle Devon Still, remains cancer-free.

Leah was diagnosed with stage-4 neuroblastoma, a rare cancer that is typically found in the adrenal glands, in 2014. During her battle, Leah captured the hearts of millions. In 2015, Devon announced that his daughter was in remission.

Now, over the past two months, the Still family has been waiting for test results saying that Leah was still in remission.

On Thursday, Leah and Devon announced that their prayers had been answered.

Devon said on Twitter, “Last night I went to bed with a heavy heart not knowing what today had in store. But when I woke up to the outpouring of support it gave me a sense of calmness. As you can see in the picture, the prayers worked! Thank you everyone!”

Last night I went to bed with a heavy heart not knowing what today had in store. But when I woke up to the outpouring of support it gave me a sense of calmness. As you can see in the picture, the prayers worked! Thank you everyone! https://t.co/6vMD8j1Vm8 pic.twitter.com/YnF7jnDQRs — Devon Still (@Dev_Still71) January 18, 2019

Devon said in the video shared on YouTube, “There’s a lot of good and bad dealing with this while Leah’s older. The good is she’s able to express herself and the thoughts that she’s having in a way she couldn’t when she was 4 years old. The bad thing is she’s able to express herself in ways she couldn’t before because, honestly, she has thoughts that I’m not really ready to handle.”

On Friday, Devon shared an excerpt from his video with Leah that was hard for him to deal with, saying, on Twitter, that he “wants to be transparent” with those supporting and praying for their family.

The conversation between them went as followed:

Devon: “I asked her, ‘if it came back would she be ready? Would she be willing to fight again?’ What’d you say…?” Leah: “I said, ‘Yeah, I will, it’s just that I don’t want to lose my life.'”

Devon says that no matter how “strong you think you are,” these types of conversations will always be hard to have with your child. However, he says “this is our life now so I have to do it whether I’m ready to or not.”

I don’t care how strong you think you are..these type of conversations with your kid will mess with you mentally. But this is our life now so I have to do it whether I’m ready to or not. https://t.co/6vMD8j1Vm8 pic.twitter.com/GT7wFOjr0z — Devon Still (@Dev_Still71) January 18, 2019

