Corey Kluber’s Instagram photo is where we all wish we could be right now

BERMUDA — As Northeast Ohio prepares and waits for a winter storm to hit our area, one of Cleveland’s favorite Indians players is making us a little bit jealous.

Cy Young winner Corey Kluber posted a photo of himself on a gorgeous Bermuda beach on Friday.

Kluber wrote, “No worries about winter storms here.” And, he’s so right. While Northeast Ohio sees at least several inches of snow this weekend, it looks like it’s all sunshine and warm weather for the Indians pitcher.

The rest of us may just have to daydream for now!

