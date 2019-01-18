Winter Storm impact: Northeast Ohio communities issue parking bans

Closer Cody Allen, Angels agree to $8.5M, 1-year contract

Cody Allen #37 of the Cleveland Indians reacts after allowing a solo home run to Martin Maldonado #15 of the Houston Astros in the seventh inning during Game One of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 5, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, Calif.— A person familiar with the negotiations says closer Cody Allen and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to an $8.5 million, one-year contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. The deal, first reported by The Athletic, includes $2.5 million in available bonuses.

Allen, a 30-year-old right-hander, had spent his entire career with the Cleveland Indians and is the franchise’s leader in saves with 149. He struggled last season, posting a career-high 4.70 ERA while going 4-6 with 27 saves in 70 appearances.

He has a 2.98 career ERA and had five straight seasons of a sub-3.00 ERA from 2013-17.

Anaheim signed starters Matt Harvey and Trevor Cahill earlier in the offseason.

