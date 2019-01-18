Cleveland Heights officer injured after car crashes into cruiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS - The Fox 8 I-Team has learned a Cleveland Heights police officer is recovering after his cruiser was hit by a vehicle.

It happened around 9 Monday night on Cedar Road.

Officer Tyler Freeman had just cleared an unrelated traffic stop and was getting into his cruiser when the crash took place.

Surveillance video shows a black colored vehicle crossing double lines and going straight towards Freeman’s cruiser.

“I was behind the door, the door slammed my arm,” Freeman can be heard telling another officer on his body camera video.

Freeman was taken to the hospital. He was released the next day and is expected back to work next week.

The driver of the Jeep that struck the officer’s cruiser, Tylor Fitch, told officers he was “just sleepy.”

He was issued a citation for several traffic charges, including failure to control. He voluntarily submitted to a blood test. Additional charges could be filed.

“I am just very thankful our officer will be alright and no one else was injured,” said Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg.