Cleveland city officials discuss preparations for weekend winter storm

CLEVELAND — As the first major snowstorm of the season is making its way to northeast Ohio, officials are making preparations.

At 3:30 p.m. Friday Cleveland city officials are holding a press conference to discuss their winter weather plan for this weekend.

Officials will outline their plan for the city as well as the plan for Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Snow is expected to begin late morning Saturday and last at least 15 hours. A winter storm warning has also been issued for multiple counties across northeast Ohio. It is in effect from midnight Saturday to Monday morning.

