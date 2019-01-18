× Charges dropped against ex-radio host in wrong-way crash

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — Charges have been dropped against ex-radio host Will Burge in a wrong-way crash in June.

According to the Lake County Common Pleas Court docket, the prosecuting attorney decided not to prosecute, “pending further investigation.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol originally said Burge was going east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 in Kirtland Hills, and hit another car head-on. A woman was seriously injured.

He had faced charges of driving under the influence and aggravated vehicular assault, but, once again, those charges have been dropped.

FOX 8 News has reached out to learn more about why the charges were dropped.

Burge tweeted about it on Thursday.

To be clear, I know Im not a victim. The woman who was hit is the victim & thank god shes ok. But from the beginning my attorney fought to provide as much evidence as possible to the prosecution cuz the truth was on our side — Will Burge (@WillBurge) January 17, 2019