Airlines at Cleveland Hopkins, Akron-Canton waive change fees as snow storm nears

CLEVELAND– Airports across the country are preparing for a winter storm that’s expected to hit the Midwest, Northeast and New England regions.

Several airlines are waiving fees for passengers traveling through Cleveland and Akron-Canton.

Check flight statuses at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport here, and Akron-Canton Airport arrivals and departures.

American Airlines:

Change fees are waived. Must rebook in same cabin or pay the difference. Additional details here.

Impacted travel dates: Jan. 18 and 19

Rebooked travel: Jan. 17 to Jan. 23

Affected cities (to/from/through):

Akron / Canton, Ohio (CAK)

Bloomington / Normal, Illinois (BMI)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa (CID)

Champaign / Urbana, Illinois (CMI)

Chicago, Illinois (ORD)

Cincinnati, Ohio (CVG)

Cleveland, Ohio (CLE)

Columbia, Missouri (COU)

Columbus, Ohio (CMH)

Dayton, Ohio (DAY)

Des Moines, Iowa (DSM)

Detroit, Michigan (DTW)

Dubuque, Iowa (DBQ)

Fort Wayne, Indiana (FWA)

Indianapolis, Indiana (IND)

Kalamazoo / Battle Creek, Michigan (AZO)

Kansas City, Missouri (MCI)

Kirksville, Missouri (IRK)

La Crosse, Wisconsin (LSE)

Madison, Wisconsin (MSN)

Milwaukee, Wisconsin (MKE)

Moline, Illinois (MLI)

Omaha, Nebraska (OMA)

Peoria, Illinois (PIA)

Rochester, Minnesota (RST)

Sioux City, Iowa (SUX)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota (FSD)

South Bend, Indiana (SBN)

Springfield, Illinois (SPI)

St. Louis, Missouri (STL)

Toledo, Ohio (TOL)

Waterloo, Iowa (ALO)

Delta Airlines:

If you want to cancel your trip because of flight cancellations or significant delays, you are eligible for a refund. Additional information here.

Impacted travel dates: Jan. 18 and 19

Ticket must be reissued on or before: Jan. 23

Rebooked travel must begin no later than: Jan. 23

Affected cities (to/from/through):

Akron/Canton, OH (CAK)

Bloomington, IL (BMI)

Cedar Rapids, IA (CID)

Chicago, IL – Midway (MDW)

Chicago, IL – O’Hare (ORD)

Cincinnati, OH (CVG)

Cleveland, OH (CLE)

Columbus, OH (CMH)

Dayton, OH (DAY)

Des Moines, IA (DSM)

Evansville, IN (EVV)

Fort Wayne, IN (FWA)

Indianapolis, IN (IND)

Kansas City, MO (MCI)

La Crosse, WI (LSE)

Lincoln, NE (LNK)

Madison, WI (MSN)

Milwaukee, WI (MKE)

Moline, IL (MLI)

Omaha, NE (OMA)

Peoria, IL (PIA)

Rapid City, SD (RAP)

Rochester, MN (RST)

South Bend, IN (SBN)

Springfield, IL (SGF)

Frontier Airlines:

Customers can make one itinerary change. More information here.

Impacted travel dates: Jan. 19 and 20

Rebooked travel must begin no later than: Jan. 31

Affected cities (to/from/through):

Bloomington, IL (BMI)

Cedar Rapids, IA (CID)

Chicago O’Hare, IL (ORD)

Cincinnati, OH (CVG)

Cleveland, OH (CLE)

Columbus, OH (CMH)

Detroit, MI (DTW)

Des Moines, IA (DSM)

Grand Rapids, MI (GRR)

Indianapolis, IN (IND)

Kansas City, MO (MCI)

St. Louis, MO (STL)

JetBlue:

Cancel fees, change fees and dare differences waived. How to change your flight here.

Impacted travel dates: Jan. 19 and 20

Rebooked travel through: Jan. 23

Affected cities (to/from/through):

Albany, NY (ALB)

Boston, MA (BOS)

Buffalo, NY (BUF)

Burlington, VT (BTV)

Chicago, IL (ORD)

Cleveland, OH (CLE)

Hartford, CT (BDL)

New York, NY (JFK)

New York, NY (LGA)

Newburgh, NY (SWF)

Newark, NJ (EWR)

Philadelphia, PA (PHL)

Pittsburgh, PA (PIT)

Providence, RI (PVD)

Rochester, NY (ROC)

Syracuse, NY (SYR)

Westchester County, NY (HPN)

Worcester, MA (ORH)

Spirit Airlines:

Flexible travel policies in place with modification charges/fare differences waived. Click here for more information.

Impacted travel dates: Jan. 18 and 19

Ticket must be reissued on or before: Jan. 23

Affected cities (to/from/through):

Canton/Akron, OH (CAK)

Cleveland, OH (CLE)

Columbus, OH (CMH)

Kansas City, MO (MCI)

Chicago, IL (ORD)

Southwest Airlines:

No additional charge for rebooking. More information is available here.

Impacted travel dates: Jan. 18 and 19

Rebooked travel: Within 14 days

Affected cities (to/from/through):

Cincinnati (CVG)

Cleveland (CLE)

Columbus (CMH)

Detroit (DTW)

Indianapolis (IND)

Kansas City (MCI)

St. Louis (STL)

United Airlines:

Change fees and fare differences waived. Click here for more.

Impacted travel date: Jan. 19

Rebooked travel must begin no later than: Jan. 23

Affected cities (to/from/through):

Akron/Canton, OH, OH (CAK)

Cape Girardeau, MO (CGI)

Cleveland, OH (CLE)

Columbia, MO (COU)

Columbus, OH (CMH)

Dayton, OH (DAY)

Evansville, IN (EVV)

Fort Wayne, IN (FWA)

Indianapolis, IN (IND)

Kansas City, MO (MCI)

Moline, IL (MLI)

Peoria, IL (PIA)

Quincy, IL (UIN)

South Bend, IN (SBN)

Springfield, IL (SPI)

Springfield, MO (SGF)

St. Louis, MO (STL)

