2019 Country Megaticket line-up announced! Rascal Flatts, Jason Aldean among performers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Rascal Flatts, Brad Paisley and Dierks Bentley are among the acts on the 2019 Country Megaticket at Blossom Music Center this summer.

Each Megaticket includes one concert ticket to six country concerts at Blossom. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 25.

The full schedule is as follows:

JULY 25 – DIERKS BENTLEY with special guests JON PARDI and TENILLE TOWNES

AUGUST 2 – BRAD PAISLEY with special guests CHRIS LANE and RILEY GREEN

AUGUST 9 – JASON ALDEAN with special guests KANE BROWN, CARLY PEARCE and DEE JAY SILVER

AUGUST 15 – RASCAL FLATTS with special guests to be announced

AUGUST 23 – FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE with special guests DAN + SHAY, MORGAN WALLEN and CANAAN SMITH

SEPTEMBER 14 – LUKE BRYAN with special guests COLE SWINDELL and JON LANGSTON

Ticket prices range from $185 to $825. Platinum, gold or bronze megatickets guarantee a reserved seat and general parking for all shows. Lawn megatickets include a lawn ticket and general parking at all shows.

Subscription ticket prices and benefits are:

LAWN : Price per ticket: $185 * A general admission lawn ticket to every show in the Megaticket series at Blossom Music Center. General parking included in the package price. Opportunity to purchase your 2020 Country Megaticket before the general public.

: Price per ticket: $185 A general admission lawn ticket to every show in the Megaticket series at Blossom Music Center. General parking included in the package price. Opportunity to purchase your 2020 Country Megaticket before the general public. NEW! RESERVED LAWN : Price per ticket: $340 * A prime, reserved location on the lawn to every show in the Megaticket series at Blossom Music Center. Each reserved lawn Megaticket includes a free lawn chair. Eliminate your need to arrive early to get a great spot on the lawn – special lower section for all reserved lawn Megatickets will now be available. General parking included in the package price. Opportunity to purchase your 2020 Country Megaticket before the general public.

: Price per ticket: $340 A prime, reserved location on the lawn to every show in the Megaticket series at Blossom Music Center. Each reserved lawn Megaticket includes a free lawn chair. Eliminate your need to arrive early to get a great spot on the lawn – special lower section for all reserved lawn Megatickets will now be available. General parking included in the package price. Opportunity to purchase your 2020 Country Megaticket before the general public. BRONZE : Price per ticket: $395 * The same reserved, uncovered upper Pavilion seat to every show in the Megaticket series at Blossom Music Center. General parking included in the package price. Opportunity to purchase your 2020 Country Megaticket before the general public.

: Price per ticket: $395 The same reserved, uncovered upper Pavilion seat to every show in the Megaticket series at Blossom Music Center. General parking included in the package price. Opportunity to purchase your 2020 Country Megaticket before the general public. GOLD : Price per ticket: $575 * The same reserved, covered upper Pavilion seat to every show in the Megaticket series at Blossom Music Center. General parking included in the package price. Opportunity to purchase your 2020 Country Megaticket before the general public.

: Price per ticket: $575 The same reserved, covered upper Pavilion seat to every show in the Megaticket series at Blossom Music Center. General parking included in the package price. Opportunity to purchase your 2020 Country Megaticket before the general public. PLATINUM : Price per ticket: $825* The same reserved, covered lower Pavilion seat to every show in the Megaticket series at Blossom Music Center. Includes one premier parking pass per order for every show purchased. Opportunity to purchase your 2020 Country Megaticket before the general public.

: Price per ticket: $825* The same reserved, covered lower Pavilion seat to every show in the Megaticket series at Blossom Music Center. Includes one premier parking pass per order for every show purchased. Opportunity to purchase your 2020 Country Megaticket before the general public. MEGATICKET PREMIER PARKING PASS: Price per pass: $240* If you are purchasing the Bronze, Gold or Lawn package and want to upgrade your parking, that will be possible this year. The Megaticket Premier Parking Pass gives you access to reserved paved lot parking in lots C, D or E for all six shows at Blossom Music Center. This guarantees you paved lot parking with easy access to the main ticket gates and a shorter walk. Available while supplies last.

To purchase tickets or for more information, click here.