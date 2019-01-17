Winter Storm Watch: What to expect in this weekend’s big winter wallop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A winter storm watch has been issued for northern and Northeast Ohio from Friday night through Sunday night. Heavy snow and dangerous travel conditions are possible.

The watch is for:

Ashland

Ashtabula

Carroll

Coshocton

Crawford

Cuyahoga

Erie

Geauga

Huron

Holmes

Lake

Lorain

Medina

Ottawa

Portage

Richland

Sandusky

Seneca

Summit

Stark

Wayne

Trumbull

Tuscarawas

The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Widespread snow will be falling lightly across the area through Friday morning. This will be a widespread light snow event. Albeit light snow, allow yourself some extra time if you’re traveling this evening, especially during the evening rush.

We’re not expecting much, but it will be widespread so there may be some slick spots where plow truck haven’t treated. Snowfall amounts will range between 1-2″ for nearly everyone.

Now, for the weekend snow event: Be prepared! Snow will start around late morning Saturday and last at least 15 hours. Here is our snowfall forecast for the weekend snowfall. (SUBJECT TO CHANGE stay tuned for the latest daily as this snowstorm event nears.)

Lake effect snow in spots Sunday as temperatures from into the lower teens with below zero wind chills. MLK Day will be the coldest day next week with temperatures starting out around zero and highs in the upper single digits to low teen. Stay warm.

