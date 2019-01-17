× What’s the difference between snow emergency levels?

CLEVELAND– The first winter storm of 2019 is heading our way. When road conditions turn dangerous, sheriff’s offices in Northeast Ohio will issue snow emergencies and temporarily close roads.

Click here for the latest forecast

Here is what the levels mean, according to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Drivers are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Drivers should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

More stories on winter weather here