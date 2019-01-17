× What to know before the snow storm hits

CLEVELAND– With the first winter storm of the year approaching, it’s smart to be prepared.

Here’s what you need to know before the snow storm:

Forecast:

A coating to 2 inches Thursday night. A large system moves in this weekend, which is expected to drop 5 to 10 inches across much of Ohio.

Parking bans:

When there is 2 inches or more of snow, most cities will issue a snow parking ban.

Air travel:

Preparedness tips from the city of Cleveland:

Be Extra Cautious and check on the vulnerable: The cold weather may put a strain on your heart. Follow your doctor’s advice about shoveling snow or other strenuous work. Many injuries result from falls on ice-covered surfaces. Make sure to keep steps and walkways clean and free of ice. Infants and the elderly are most at risk for cold-related illness. Keep in touch with elderly or at-risk neighbors or relatives, making sure they are safe and that their homes are adequately heated.

Dress Appropriately in the Cold: Almost all cases of hypothermia and frostbite are preventable. If you must be outside, dress appropriately: wear loose fitting layers to provide overall body warmth, a hat, scarf, mittens and boots will provide additional protection from the elements. Cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs.

Bring Pets/Companion Animals Inside During Winter Weather: Move other animals or livestock to sheltered areas with non-frozen drinking water.

Check Emergency Supply Kits: Do you have extra winter clothes, sufficient food and water, extra batteries, flashlights, and a battery or hand-crank radio? What about medications, toys for the kids, pet food, and copies of important information such as numbers for your local utilities? Ensure that all smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in your home are working properly.

Don’t Block the Box: Ensure you can move all the way through an intersection before the traffic signal changes. Stopping in the middle of an intersection prohibits oncoming vehicles from passing through that intersection and can result in grid lock.

