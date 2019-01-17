Weather: Snow today — then weekend winter wallop!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- We have two systems on deck. #1 is a warm-up event for Thursday (see snowfall forecast map below with 1-2″ possible by Thursday night).

#2 is the main attraction. It’s almost 3,000 miles away, yet is causing much concern over the weekend weather (as it should).

***Check out our winter weather guide, here***

Snowfall Thursday and Friday:

It’s more and more apparent that the weekend system will affect a large part of northern Ohio with a plow-able, shovel-able snowfall. We’ll start putting some numbers to this today.

**Follow weather updates**