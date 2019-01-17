First system arrives for rush hour tonight, powerful system expected this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Snow develops later this afternoon as our next system moves in. This will be a widespread light snow event. Nothing we can't handle, it's just coming at an inconvenient time, the afternoon commute.

Allow yourself some extra time if you're traveling this evening. We're not expecting much, but it will be widespread so there may be some slick spots where plow truck hasn't treated. Snowfall this evening between 6 p.m. and midnight.

A coating to 2" anticipated. See below...

It's more and more apparent that the weekend system will affect a large part of northern Ohio with a plowable, shovelable snowfall. Be prepared! Snow will start around midday Saturday and last at least 15 hours. Here is our snowfall forecast for the weekend snowfall. (SUBJECT TO CHANGE stay tuned for the latest daily as this snowstorm event nears.)

*****Snow parking bans have already been issued ahead of the weekend storm. Get the updated list here:

Lake effect snow in spots Sunday as temperatures from into the lower teens with below zero wind chills. MLK Day will be the coldest day next week with temperatures starting out around zero and highs in the upper single digits to low teen. Stay warm!

Here's the latest 8-day forecast:

Here is the history of our one day 10" snowfalls across northern Ohio. It's been almost 10 years since the last event (not counting lake effect)!

