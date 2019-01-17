Snow potential and timing: A look at this weekend’s winter wallop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- A winter storm watch goes into effect Friday night for Northeast Ohio. The watch lasts until Sunday night. Heavy snow and dangerous travel conditions are possible.

TIMING:

Friday will be quiet. The snow will begin on Saturday and start to get heavy, at times, through Saturday night until early Sunday morning when things wind down. Then, there could be some lake effect.

SNOW POTENTIAL:

Here is the most updated look at snow potential for the weekend wallop.

9-14" snow potential: Loudonville to Wooster to Canton to south of Youngstown;

7-10" snow potential: Cleveland down to Akron;

4-7" snow potential: Lorain and Vermilion

(SUBJECT TO CHANGE stay tuned for the latest daily as this snowstorm event nears.)

Besides the snow, it will be very cold; wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, according to the National Weather Service.

MLK Day will be the coldest day next week with temperatures starting out around zero and highs in the upper single digits to low teen. Stay warm.