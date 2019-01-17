× Show Info: January 17, 2019

New restaurant in North Royalton

Serena Raybould from Kavana Social Kitchen stopped by to feature a menu item from the new restaurant. Kavana Social Kitchen is located on Ridge Road in North Royalton. www.kavanasocialkitchen.com

Comedian Greg Fitzsimmons is in town

This weekend you can catch comedian Greg Fitzsimmons at Hilarities. He has one show tonight and two on both Friday and Saturday. Click here for tickets. www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Men’s Winter Trends

Balani Custom Clothiers featured several men’s winter trends. www.balanicustom.com

New “chick” in town

Beer, wings and chicken fingers! That’s what Boss Chick-N-Beer specializes in. It’s a new restaurant on Front Street in Berea. www.bosschicknbeer.com

Eat Healthy in 2019

Registered dietician Meghan Sedivy from Fresh Thyme shared her advice for getting your 2019 diet goals back on track. www.freshthyme.com

Recycled, Repurposed, Vintage and more!

Update your home décor by shopping local! You’ll find all sorts of one of a kind creations at UR Décor and More in Avon Lake. Click here to watch the story. www.facebook.com/urdecorandmore

Grandpa’s Cheesebarn

Mark your calendar for Sunday! It’s National Cheese Day! A great place to celebrate is Grandpa’s Cheesebarn. https://grandpascheesebarn.com