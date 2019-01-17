× REPORT: Urban Meyer close to signing deal with Fox Sports as College Football Analyst

COLUMBUS — Former Ohio State football head coach Urban Meyer may be seen on TV pretty regularly in the upcoming college football season.

According to Sporting News, Fox Sports working to finalize a deal to hire Meyer as their star College Football Analyst.

Fox sources told the news outlet that Meyer will be given the choice to work as wither a color commentator in the game booth or as a studio analyst.

Meyer retired from coaching the Buckeyes after the 2019 Rose Bowl, citing health reasons.

Last month it was also released that Meyer may be holding the position of assistant athletic director at Ohio State as well as co-teaching a course at the university’s Fisher College of Business.

