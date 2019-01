When it comes to organ donation in Ohio, 2018 was a very good year.

Lifeline of Ohio told WBNS that organ, eye, and tissue donations broke records in Ohio last year.

As a result, nearly 370 lives were saved.

Still, Lifeline of Ohio said some 3,000 Ohioans are still waiting for a life-saving organ donation.

Nationwide, there are an estimated 114,000 people waiting.

