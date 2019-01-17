× Pedestrian struck by bus near Shaker Heights elementary school

SHAKER HEIGHTS — A pedestrian was struck by a bus near an elementary school Thursday in Shaker Heights.

A transportation bus driver was heading north on Strandhill Road and made a left turn onto Lomond Boulevard, striking a pedestrian, according to Shaker Heights police.

A 39-year-old South Euclid man was at or near the crosswalk when he was hit.

Police said he sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Shaker Heights City Schools responded to the incident on Facebook saying,

“The District has been made aware of a vehicle accident near Lomond Elementary School. The accident is not related to school operations and there is no safety issue with students and staff. We do not expect any interruptions for students returning home on buses.”

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.