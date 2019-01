HURON TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A man was hit on the side of an Erie County street Wednesday evening.

It happened on Hull Road in Huron Township shortly after 7 p.m.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle struck the pedestrian, hit a mailbox and left the scene.

The victim, a 57-year-old Huron man, was taken to Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky. He is expected to survive.

Investigators said they don’t have any suspects in the case.