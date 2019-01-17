Package thieves still at work in Tremont neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The holidays are over, but it appears package thieves are still hard at work in Northeast Ohio. Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help after a rash of thefts in the city’s Tremont neighborhood.

"You can kind of see him walking back and forth, he stands over here for a little bit," said Kristen Jennings, describing a man seen in surveillance video.

Jennings said around 5:30 p.m. on January 4, her doorbell surveillance camera captured a man stealing a box that had been delivered to her front porch on Starkweather Avenue.

"Once there were no cars, no sign of people anywhere, he came up to here, grabbed the box right off of our bench, looked at our doorbell camera, stopped for a second, grabbed it and took off and ran behind that building," she said.

Cleveland police said this is one of several package thefts in the area. Investigators say photos taken Tuesday show a man casing the area around the 2300 block of West 5th Street.

"I've looked over ten videos over the past month and some of them look like they could’ve the same, but there's definitely more than one person," Jennings said.

Kristen said the package stolen from her was a box of food and she needs the convenience of front door deliveries.

"I have a nine-month-old at home and Amazon's kind of been a Godsend because if I need something, I don't have to grab her, run out to the store, I can just have it delivered here," Jennings said.

Kristen said she and her husband had a surveillance camera installed after they had a package previously stolen from their doorstep.

"After that moment I was kind of like, I just want to see who took it, I want to look them in the eye and I got that, and then I realized that's actually not what I wanted at all. It didn't help anything. I looked him in the eye and he walked off with my package and I'm still without a package," she said.

Cleveland police ask that anyone in Tremont who has been a victim of a package theft or has video images of possible suspects, to give them a call.